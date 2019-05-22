Gold Prices Edge Higher After 4-Day Decline: 5 Things To Know

Sovereign gold, however, held steady at Rs 26,500 per eight grams

Gold prices were ruling almost flat at Rs 32,680 per 10 grams on Wednesday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) quoting the All India Sarafa Association. Gold prices gained by Rs 10 at the bullion market here despite a sluggish trend overseas, Press Trust of India quoted traders as saying. However, silver dropped Rs 150 to Rs 37,200 per kg. The price of the yellow metal had declined by Rs. 50 per 10 grams to Rs. 32,670 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

Here are five things to know about gold and silver prices today:

1. Globally, gold edged lower on Wednesday to hover near a two-week low, as a stronger dollar and signs of easing Sino-US friction dented demand for bullion ahead of the minutes from US Federal Reserve's latest meeting, reported news agency Reuters.

2. Spot gold edged down 0.1 per cent to $1,274.10 per ounce in intraday trade. In the previous session, the metal fell to $1,268.97, its lowest since May 3. US gold futures were unchanged at $1,273.70 an ounce.

3. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity gained by Rs 10 each to Rs 32,680 and Rs 32,510 per 10 grams, respectively.

4. Sovereign gold, however, held steady at Rs 26,500 per eight grams.

5. Silver ready declined by Rs 150 to 37,200 per kg, while weekly-based delivery gained Rs 49 to Rs 36,300 per kg. On the other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs 79,000 for buying and Rs 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

