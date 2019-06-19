Gold Prices Edge Higher: 5 Things To Know

Sovereign gold, however, held steady at Rs 26,800 per eight grams

Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 20 to Rs 33,740 per 10 grams on Wednesday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) quoting the All India Sarafa Association. Similarly, silver priced gained by Rs 130 to Rs 38,350 per kg. The increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers mainly pushed up silver prices, traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report. The yellow metal had gained by Rs. 100 to Rs. 33,720 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

Here are five things to know about gold and silver prices today:

1. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity advanced by Rs 20 each to Rs 33,740 and Rs 33,570 per 10 grams, respectively.

2. Gold prices fell on Wednesday as optimism over Sino-US trade talks and hopes of rate cut from central banks hit demand for bullion ahead of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later in the day, reported news agency Reuters.

3. Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to $1,341.67 per ounce in intraday trade. US gold futures slipped 0.4 per cent to $1,345.70 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver dipped 0.5 per cent to $14.94 per ounce, while platinum was down 0.6 per cent to $794.88 per ounce.

4. Sovereign gold, however, held steady at Rs 26,800 per eight grams.

5. Silver ready rose by Rs 130 to Rs 38,350 per kg, while weekly-based delivery gained Rs 46 to Rs 37,302 per kg. While, silver coins held flat at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(With agency inputs)