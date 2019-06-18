NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Gold Prices Break 2-Day Falling Streak: 5 Things To Know

In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity rose by Rs 100 each to Rs 33,720 and Rs 33,550 per 10 grams, respectively

Commodities | | Updated: June 18, 2019 16:34 IST
Sovereign gold, however, remained unchanged at Rs 26,800 per eight grams


Gold prices rose by Rs 100 to Rs 33,720 per 10 grams on Tuesday reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) quoting the All India Sarafa Association. Similarly, silver prices increased by Rs 130 to Rs 38,220 per kg on account of increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Positive global market and demand from local jewellers pushed the prices upwards, traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report. On Monday, the yellow metal had fallen by Rs. 100 to Rs. 33,620 per 10 grams.

Here are five things to know about gold and silver prices today:

1. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity rose by Rs 100 each to Rs 33,720 and Rs 33,550 per 10 grams, respectively.

2. Globally, gold prices rose on Tuesday, having eased in the two previous sessions, supported by expectations of dovish statements from the US Federal Reserve, which begins its two-day monetary policy meeting later in the day, reported news agency Reuters.

3. Spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at $1,345.74 per ounce in intraday trade. US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $1,348.1 an ounce.

4. Sovereign gold, however, remained unchanged at Rs 26,800 per eight grams as compared to the previous close.

5. Silver ready jumped by Rs 130 to Rs 38,220 per kg, while weekly-based delivery rose by Rs 140 to Rs 37,256 per kg. Prices of silver coins saw no change and remained at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(With agency inputs)

