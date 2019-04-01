Gold Prices Rise On Jewellers' Buying: 5 Things To Know

Sovereign gold, however, remained unchanged at Rs 26,400 per eight grams.

Gold prices on Monday advanced by Rs 85 to Rs 32,820 per 10 grams reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) quoting the All India Sarafa Association. The prices increased on buying by jewellers. Silver, however, declined marginally by Rs 20 to Rs 38,580 per kg. Gold prices saw an uptrend due to rise in domestic demand, though a weak trend overseas capped the gains, said the report citing traders. On Saturday, gold stood at Rs 32,735 per 10 grams.

Here are 5 things to know about gold, silver prices:

1. Globally, gold prices slipped on Monday as upbeat Chinese economic data and signs of progress in Sino-US trade talks eased some concerns about a slowdown in economic growth and boosted appetite for riskier assets, reported news agency Reuters.

2. Spot gold was down about 0.2 per cent at $1,290.01 per ounce in intraday trade, after touching its lowest since March 8 at $1,286.35 on Friday. US gold futures fell 0.3 per cent at $1,294.80 an ounce.

3. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity rose by Rs 85 to Rs 32,820 and Rs 32,650 per 10 gram, respectively.

4. Sovereign gold, however, remained unchanged at Rs 26,400 per eight grams.

5. Silver ready fell by Rs 20 to Rs 38,580 per kg and weekly-based delivery declined Rs 311 to Rs 37,450 per kg. Silver coins were unchanged at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(With agency inputs)

