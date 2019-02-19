Gold Prices Jump By 680 Rupees In Three Sessions: 10 Things To Know

Sovereign gold, on the other hand, continued to rule flat at Rs 26,400 per piece of 8 grams.

Gold prices on Tuesday rose Rs 230 to Rs 34,680 per 10 grams at the bullion market in the national capital on firm trend overseas reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) quoting the All India Sarafa Association. Besides, silver rose by Rs 100 to Rs 41,350 per kg, supported by increased offtake by industrial units. Firm trend overseas influenced the sentiment in the domestic market leading to advancement in the prices of the yellow metal, said the report citing traders.

Here are key things to know about gold, silver prices:

1. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities jumped by Rs 230 each to Rs 34,680 and Rs 34,530 per 10 grams, respectively.

2. However, subdued demand from local jewellers capped the gain in the gold prices, bullion traders said.

3. Sovereign gold, on the other hand, continued to rule flat at Rs 26,400 per piece of 8 grams.

4. Globally, gold prices hovered near 10-month highs on Tuesday as optimism around US-China trade discussions dimmed the dollar's appeal, while palladium struck a record high on supply concerns, reported news agency Reuters.

5. Spot gold was little changed at $1,326.48 per ounce in intraday trade. The metal had touched $1,327.64 an ounce in the previous session, its highest since April 25. US gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to $1,329 an ounce.

6. Silver ready advanced by Rs 100 to Rs 41,350 per kg and and weekly-based delivery climbed Rs 215 to Rs 40,177 per kg.

7. Silver coins were also in good demand and traded higher by Rs 1,000 at Rs 82,000 for buying and Rs 83,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

8. On Monday, the Delhi bullion market remained closed in the wake of a terror attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

9. Meanwhile, trade deficit widened to $14.73 billion in January compared to $13.08 billion in the previous month.

10. The gold imports in January rose 38.16 per cent year-on-year to $2.31 billion.

