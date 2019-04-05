Gold Prices Increase On Jeweller's Buying: Key Things To Know

On Thursday, gold prices had dropped by Rs 80 and silver rates had declined by Rs 90.

Gold prices advanced by Rs 100 to Rs 32,770 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) quoting the All India Sarafa Association. Increased buying by jewellers led to the rise in gold prices, traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report. Silver rates also surged by Rs 200 to Rs 38,530 per kg on Friday on more offtake by industrial units and coin makers. On Thursday, gold prices had dropped by Rs 80 and silver rates had declined by Rs 90.

Here are 5 things to know about gold prices, silver rates:

1. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity rose by Rs 100 to Rs 32,770 and Rs 32,600 per 10 gram, respectively. Gold prices had lost Rs 180 in the last two days.

2. According to analysts, rise in demand from local jewellers led to the uptick in gold prices. However, a weak trend overseas capped the gains, they said.

3. Sovereign gold, on the other hand, were held steady at Rs 26,400 per eight gram.

4. In the international market, spot gold was trading lower at $1,287.98 an ounce, while silver stood steady at $15.13 an ounce in New York.

5. Silver ready advanced by Rs 200 to Rs 38,530 per kg, while weekly-based delivery gained Rs 61 to Rs 37,531 per kg. Silver coins held flat at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(With inputs from agencies)

