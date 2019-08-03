How To Invest In Electronic-Gold? How It Differs From Gold Exchange Traded Funds

One can buy e-gold in small quantities and can convert it into physical form at any time.

Gold investment is considered as a means to bring financial security in one's portfolio. Other than physical gold, there are several gold investment products available in the market, such as electronic-gold (e-gold) and gold ETFs (exchange traded funds). E-gold, which was introduced in India by NSEL (National Spot Exchange Limited), is a gold that can be bought in electronic form. One can buy e-gold in small quantities and can convert it into physical form at any time. 1 unit of e-gold is equivalent to 1 gm of gold, say analysts.

How to buy e-gold

E-gold enables investors to invest their funds into gold in smaller denomination and hold it in a demat (dematerialised) form. One can buy e-gold from NSEL. "However, one is required to open a demat account with one of the authorised brokers," says Dinesh Rohira, Founder & CEO, 5nance.com.

This demat account has to be opened from the DP (Depository Participant) that is approved by the National Spot Exchange Limited.

Advantages of investing in e-gold

According to analysts, e-gold provides benefits like flexibility of buying and high liquidity. "In case of e-gold, the investor only pays for gold and not the associated cost. Thus, it provides him relatively high liquidity and better options," explains Sudeesh Nambiath, Head, India Gold Policy Centre (IGPC).

How e-gold differs from gold exchange traded funds (Gold ETFs)

Gold ETFs are similar to mutual funds wherein investors can buy their units online and keep them in a demat account. According to Abhishek Bansal, chairman, ABans Group of Companies, e-gold can be 'rematerialized' to physical metal wherein the minimum quantity of converting is 8 grams. "Gold-ETF can be converted to yellow metal only when it exceeds 500 grams to 1 kg," he says.

"E-gold is traded from 10 am to 11:30 pm from Monday to Friday whereas gold ETF's are traded only till 3:30 pm" he adds.

Taxation also differs in both the cases. "For gold ETF, one year is considered for LTCG (Long Term Capital Gains). On the other hand, for e-gold, the period of LTCG is 3 years," Mr Bansal explains.

The long-term capital gain amount is determined by the difference in value between the sale price and the purchase price.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.