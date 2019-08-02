Looking To Invest In Gold? Here Are Your Options

Gold is considered as a preferred choice of investment in India. Investors looking to invest in gold in any form - jewellery, coins, biscuits or demat accounts - have several options: physical gold, gold ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) and gold schemes. Physical gold is the gold purchased in physical form. With physical gold, people generally have to pay for associated charges such as Goods and Services Tax (GST). On the other hand, gold ETFs act like mutual funds. Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme, Indian Gold Coin Scheme and Gold Deposit Scheme (GDS) are some of the gold schemes backed by the government.

Here are 5 types of gold investments:

1. E-gold: E-gold is a new incarnation of gold, innovated by National Spot Exchange (NSEL), which enables investors to invest their funds into gold in smaller denomination and hold it in demat form. It is available on the pan India electronic trading platform set-up by National Spot Exchange, which can be accessed through members of NSEL or their franchises. Investors can buy, accumulate, hold and liquidate "e-gold" as well as to convert the same into physical gold coin/ bar in a seamless manner.

2. Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): Gold ETFs are similar to mutual funds. Investors can buy gold ETFs online and keep it in their demat account. These combine the flexibility of stock investment and the simplicity of gold investments, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) website - nseindia.com. Gold ETFs trade on the cash market and can be bought and sold continuously at market prices. They have much lower expenses as compared to physical gold investments, according to NSE.

3. Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) Scheme: SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold. They are substitutes for holding physical gold. Investors have to pay the issue price in cash and the bonds are redeemed in cash on maturity. The bond is issued by Reserve Bank on behalf of Government of India. RBI notifies the terms and conditions for the scheme from time to time. Here's the schedule of the issuance of gold bonds under the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme for the current financial year:

Tranche Date of Subscription Date of Issuance 2019-20 Series I June 03-07, 2019 (Completed) 11-Jun-19 2019-20 Series II July 08–12, 2019 (Completed) 16-Jul-19 2019-20 Series III August 05-09, 2019 14-Aug-19 2019-20 Series IV September 09-13, 2019 17-Sep-19

(As mentioned on RBI's website)

4. Gold Deposit Scheme (GDS): The deposits outstanding under the Gold Deposit Scheme (GDS) are allowed to run till maturity unless these are withdrawn by the depositors prematurely as per existing instructions. All designated banks are eligible to implement the scheme.

5. Indian Gold Coin Scheme: Central government has authorized MMTC (Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India) to manufacture India Gold Coins (IGC) with Ashok Chakra and supply these coins to the domestic market, according to RBI.

