Gold Price At Rs 38,200 Per 10 Grams In Delhi: 10 Things To Know

Gold prices were last seen at Rs 38,200 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, according to India Bullion and Jewellers' Association (IBJA). These rates are exclusive of a 3 per cent Goods and services Tax (GST) and making charges, industry body IBJA mentioned on its website. IBJA is a Mumbai-based association consisting of gold dealers, traders and jewellers. Analysts say weak global cues led to the fall in gold rates on Friday.