Gold Price At Rs 38,200 Per 10 Grams In Delhi: 10 Things To Know

Here are 10 things to know about current gold prices:
- Globally, gold retreated from gains that had been prompted by trade uncertainty. Spot gold was last seen trading at $1,463.90 per ounce, down 0.48 per cent.
- According to Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst, HDFC Securities (Commodities), prices in the global market fell after the White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow said the US was inching closer to a trade agreement with China.
- "This development led to recovery in equity indices and kept the yellow metal prices subdued," he added.
- "Hopes of an immediate trade deal and a bunch of recent positive economic releases eased apprehensions of further economic slowdown and boosted the market optimism," said Hareesh V- Head Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services.
- "Increased global economic confidence may reduce gold's safe haven demand gradually. However, growing geopolitical tensions are likely to offer lower level support to prices," he said.
- Gold has, meanwhile, risen about 14 per cent this year globally on concerns over the trade war and monetary policy easing by central banks.
- "On the domestic side, a weak rupee would limit major selloffs in the counter," Mr Harees V said.
- The rupee appreciated by as much as 29 paise to 71.68 against the dollar on Friday.
- In India, gold demand is expected to fall to its lowest level in three years in 2019, the World Gold Council (WGC) said earlier this month, as domestic prices climb to a record against a backdrop of falling earnings in rural areas.
- Gold demand in 2019 could drop 8 per cent from a year ago to around 700 tonnes, the lowest since 2016, said Somasundaram PR, the managing director of WGC's operations.
