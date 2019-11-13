Gold Price At Rs 38,170 Per 10 Grams In Delhi: 10 Things To Know

In India, gold prices have remained near record levels for past few weeks.

Gold prices stood at Rs. 38,170 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday, according to India Bullion and Jewellers' Association (IBJA). These rates are exclusive of a 3 per cent Goods and services Tax (GST) and making charges, industry body IBJA mentioned on its website. IBJA is a Mumbai-based association consisting of gold dealers, traders and jewellers. Analysts way weakness in the rupee against the US dollar supported the gold prices on Wednesday.