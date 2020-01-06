Gold Prices Hit Record High On Safe-Haven Rush, Weak Rupee

Gold prices in India jumped over 2 per cent on Monday to record levels amid a rush to invest in safe-haven assets globally as well as a steep fall in the rupee, dampening demand for the precious metal in the world's second-biggest consumer.

Local gold futures hit an all-time high of Rs 41,096 per 10 grams, taking their gains to more than 5 per cent in 2020 after rallying nearly 25 per cent in 2019.

The sharp gold price rise has been deterring jewellers and retail buyers from making purchases, said Mukesh Kothari, director at dealer RiddiSiddhi Bullions in Mumbai.

In overseas market, gold surged close to a seven-year peak on Monday, as investors flocked to the safe-haven metal on escalating US-Iran tensions.

The depreciation in rupee is making gold even more expensive for Indian buyers and squeezing demand, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing bank.

The rupee plunged to a seven-week low against the dollar on Monday as oil prices surged more than 2 per cent.

Dealers were offering a discount of up to $7 an ounce over official domestic prices on Monday afternoon. The domestic price includes a 12.5 per cent import tax and 3 per cent sales tax.

India's gold imports in 2019 fell 12 per cent from a year ago to the lowest level in three years as retail buying faltered in the second half after local prices rallied to a record high, a government source said on Friday.

Local silver futures were 2.13 per cent higher at Rs 48,541 per kg, after rising to Rs 48,660 earlier in the day, their highest level since September 6.