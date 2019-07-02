Gold Imports Rise 12.6% In June: Report

Gold imports rose 12.6 per cent in June from a year earlier to $2.69 billion amid a jump in global prices to six-year highs, a government source said on Tuesday.

However, imports were 44 per cent lower in June from May's $4.78 billion, the source said, who was not allowed to speak to the media.

In India, local prices jumped to a record high in June, moderating demand from retail consumers.

The drop in gold imports by India, the world's second-biggest consumer of the precious metal, could weigh on global prices that are struggling to hold recent gains.

