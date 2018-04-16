Gold Prices Fall Today, Silver Rates Decline: 5 Things To Know

Gold prices declined by Rs 100 per 10 grams on Monday

Gold prices dropped to Rs 32,000 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Monday. Demand was seen easing from local jewelers, despite steady prices in the international gold market, market observers said. Gold prices declined by Rs 100 per 10 grams on Monday while silver shed Rs 100 to RS 39,900 per kilogram on reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers, news agency Press Trust of India reported. A slowdown in buying by jewellers and retailers at prevailing levels at the domestic spot market dampened the sentiment, according to traders.