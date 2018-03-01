Gold Prices Fall Today, Extending Wednesday's Rs 460 Decline

5 Things To Know About Gold Price Drop Today
1. Traders said sentiment was dampened due to a weak trend overseas where the strong dollar following comments from Federal Reserve Chairman that fanned concerns of faster-than-expected hikes in US interest rates, took away some of the safe haven appeal of the precious metal.
2. Subdued demand from local jewellers in domestic markets too weighed on the gold prices, traders said.
3. Sovereign however remained unaltered at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight gram. In step with gold, silver ready fell by Rs 90 to Rs 39,210 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 80 to Rs 38,045 per kg. Silver coin however traded at previous level of Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
5. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was steady at 90.617. It had earlier touched its highest since Jan. 19 at 90.744. Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond yields up, making greenback denominated, non-yielding gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.