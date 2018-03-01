Gold Prices Fall Today, Extending Wednesday's Rs 460 Decline Silver too shed Rs 90 to Rs 39,210 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

36 Shares EMAIL PRINT Gold lost Rs 460 on Wednesday. New Delhi: A weak global trend and sluggish demand from local jewellers pulled down gold price by Rs 30 to Rs 31,360 per ten gram at the bullion market today. Silver too shed Rs 90 to Rs 39,210 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity declined by Rs 30 each to Rs 31,360 and Rs 31,210 per ten gram, respectively. It had lost Rs 460 yesterday.



5 Things To Know About Gold Price Drop Today



1. Traders said sentiment was dampened due to a weak trend overseas where the strong dollar following comments from Federal Reserve Chairman that fanned concerns of faster-than-expected hikes in US interest rates, took away some of the safe haven appeal of the precious metal.



2. Subdued demand from local jewellers in domestic markets too weighed on the gold prices, traders said.



3. Sovereign however remained unaltered at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight gram. In step with gold, silver ready fell by Rs 90 to Rs 39,210 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 80 to Rs 38,045 per kg. Silver coin however traded at previous level of Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.



4. Globally, gold prices fell to a three-week low on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar, while investors awaited the second session of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee later in the day.



5. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was steady at 90.617. It had earlier touched its highest since Jan. 19 at 90.744. Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond yields up, making greenback denominated, non-yielding gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.



