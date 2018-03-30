Gold Prices Fall Sharply By Rs 650 Today: 5 Things To Know

Five Things To Know About Gold Price Fall Today
Silver followed suit and lost Rs 600 at Rs 39,150 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.
Sovereign, however, remained unaltered at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams.
Silver coins, however, remained steady at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
Globally, gold prices had dipped on Thursday as the dollar held its strong gains from the previous session, but simmering tensions over Russia and a potential trade war offered support. Gold posted its biggest one-day percentage fall in nearly nine months on Wednesday after robust U.S. data lifted the dollar, which steadied at those strong levels on Thursday. Moscow has threatened to retaliate after the United States and other Western countries expelled more than 100 Russian diplomats. Concerns about a global trade war have eased but that does not mean it is over, said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore.