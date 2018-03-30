Gold Prices Fall Sharply By Rs 650 Today: 5 Things To Know

New Delhi: Gold prices plunged by Rs 650 to Rs 31,300 per ten grams at the bullion market today on fall in demand from local jewellers and retailers at prevailing higher levels. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity plunged by Rs 650 each to Rs 31,300 and Rs 31,150 per ten grams, respectively. Marketmen said gold prices sank on lacklustre demand from local jewellers and retailers at domestic spot market.Silver followed suit and lost Rs 600 at Rs 39,150 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.Sovereign, however, remained unaltered at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams. In line with gold prices, silver ready drifted lower by Rs 600 to Rs 39,150 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 660 to Rs 38,320 per kg.Silver coins, however, remained steady at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Globally, gold prices had dipped on Thursday as the dollar held its strong gains from the previous session, but simmering tensions over Russia and a potential trade war offered support. Gold posted its biggest one-day percentage fall in nearly nine months on Wednesday after robust U.S. data lifted the dollar, which steadied at those strong levels on Thursday. Moscow has threatened to retaliate after the United States and other Western countries expelled more than 100 Russian diplomats. Concerns about a global trade war have eased but that does not mean it is over, said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore.



