Gold Prices Fall Rs 200, Silver Prices Recover: 5 Things To Know

New Delhi: Gold prices fell by Rs 200 to Rs 31,350 per 10 grams at the bullion market today. Traders attributed the weakness in gold prices to weak overseas trend and low demand from local jewellers. Silver prices recovered by Rs 75 to Rs 39,050 per kg on scattered buying from industrial units and coin makers. In overseas markets, gold prices were steady ahead of US payrolls data that is being closely watched for its implications for interest rate policy, though concerns over a China-US trade standoff supported gold prices.

5 Things To Know About Gold Price Today

In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity fell Rs 200 each to Rs 31,350 and Rs 31,200 per ten grams, respectively. Gold had shed Rs 60 yesterday.

Sovereign, however, remained steady at Rs 24,800 per piece of eight grams.

On the other hand, silver ready edged higher by Rs 75 to Rs 39,050 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 95 to Rs 38,220 per kg.

Silver coins, however, remained unaltered at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

In global markets, spot gold was at $1,325.46 an ounce, down 0.1 per cent and off an earlier high of $1,333.28. US gold futures for June delivery were little changed at $1,329. The US jobs report expected to show job growth slowed in March, a Reuters poll showed. Analysts are closely watching wage growth, with a faster-than-expected rise expected to boost bets on more U.S. rate hikes than currently forecast.



