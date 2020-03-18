Gold Rate Today: Gold Futures Drop Over 2% To Rs 39,354 Per 10 Grams

Gold Rate Today: At 2:29 pm, the gold futures contract was down 1.92% at Rs 39,473 per 10 grams

Gold Rates On March 18: Gold prices fell more than 2 per cent on Wednesday tracking international markets, despite sharp losses in domestic stock markets. MCX gold futures declined by Rs

890 per 10 grams - or 2.21 per cent - from their previous close to hit Rs 39,354 per 10 grams at the weakest level of the day, before trimming some of those losses. At 2:29 pm, the gold futures contract (delivery on April 3) was down 1.92 per cent (Rs 771) at Rs 39,473 per 10 grams, compared with the previous close of gold price of Rs 40,244 per 10 grams.

According to Mumbai-based industry body IBJA or India Bullion and Jewellers Association, the indicative selling price of gold jewellery stood at Rs 40,750 per 10 grams (excluding GST) in the first half of the day.

Gold jewellery prices vary in different parts of India - the second largest consumer of the precious metal - due to factors such as excise duty, state taxes and making charges.

In the international market, gold erased early gains to fall more than 1 per cent as mounting fears over the economic hit from the coronavirus overshadowed additional stimulus measures by the US and prompted investors to sell precious metals to hoard cash.

Spot gold was last seen trading 1.1 per cent lower at $1,511.72 per ounce.

Analysts said gold prices are taking a breather as weakness in equities worldwide amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic pushed investors to safer assets such as the yellow metal. Typically, gold shares an inverse relation with equities.

Domestic equity markets plummeted nearly 5 per cent amid volatile trade on Wednesday, as financial stocks led a selloff across sectors. The S&P BSE Sensex plummeted as much as 1,493.35 points to hit 29,085.74 on the downside, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark dropped to as low as 8,525.50 during the session.

What Analysts Say On Current Gold Rate

Analysts say gold rates may pick up in the near term due to fears the coronavirus outbreak may hamper world economy.

““COMEX gold trades higher near $1500/oz after a sharp 2 per cent slide yesterday when it hit the lowest level since Nov.2019. Gold became part of sell-off across all asset classes as market players chose to safety of cash amid increasing risks from the virus outbreak and lack of confidence that monetary easing and fiscal measures will be enough to support global economy,” said Ravindra Rao, VP-head commodity research at Kotak Securities.

"While panic led to a sell-off in all asset classes, buying interest in gold may resume as central banks are likely to continue with easing measures,” he added.