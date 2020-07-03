Gold Steadies In $4 Range Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Fears

US gold futures eased 0.2 per cent to $1,786.50 per ounce

Gold was flat, trading in a narrow $4 range on Friday, as worries over surging coronavirus cases globally and lingering trade tensions between the US and China overshadowed strong US jobs data. Spot gold was little changed at $1,774.18 per ounce by 0456 GMT (10:26 am in India). US markets are closed on Friday for observing Independence Day on July 4.

"Nagging doubts appear to remain in investors' minds about the explosion of COVID-19 cases in the US sunbelt states and its possible negative effect on the recovery going forward," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.

The United States reported more than 55,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a new daily global record for the pandemic, while over 10.89 million people have been infected worldwide.

"Geopolitical considerations are also to the fore... with a holiday in the US, and the weekend upon us, some haven-directed buying of gold is definitely evident," Mr Halley added.

Markets also kept a wary eye on China's trade relations with the US.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.8 per cent to 1,191.47 tonnes on Thursday.

Stemming bullion's advance, better-than-expected US jobs reports lifted sentiment in wider financial markets.

The US economy created jobs at a record clip in June, but 31.5 million Americans were collecting unemployment checks in the middle of the month.

Palladium fell 0.4 per cent to $1,894.81 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.6 per cent to $807.68, set for its first weekly gain in six.

Silver gained 0.6 per cent to $18, heading for its fourth consecutive weekly gain.