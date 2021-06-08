Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Trades Low, Silver Too Down

Gold Price Today: Yellow metal, silver were trading low on Tuesday

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), August gold contracts were trading lower by 0.03 per cent at Rs 49,130 for 10 grams on Tuesday. July silver futures were trading 0.28 per cent lower at Rs 71,619 a kilogram.

India Gold MCX August Futures contracts traded sluggish on Tuesday due to muted trend seen in the international spot price which was hovering below the $1900 an ounce. Investors await US data later this week to gauge the inflationary pressure, said a Reuters report.

Gold and silver extend gains on Monday ahead of the US inflation data. Both the precious metals settled on a positive note. Gold August futures contract settled at $1898.80 per troy ounce, and Silver July futures contract settled at $28.02 per troy ounce.

Both the metals also settled on a positive note in the domestic markets.