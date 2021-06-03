Gold Price Today in India on June 3, 2021: Yellow Metal Slides Again, Silver Goes Up

Gold Price Today: Yellow metal slid again today while silver went up

Gold price in India slid again for the second day on Thursday as on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were down by 0.04 per cent at Rs 49,580 for 10 grams.

However, silver edged higher on Thursday. On MCX, silver July future was up by 0.13 per cent at Rs 72,775 per kg.

In the international market, gold prices inched lower on Thursday. Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,904.36 per ounce. On Tuesday, gold prices hit their highest level since January 8 at $1,916.40. US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $1,907.70 per ounce.

The US 10-year Treasury yield slipped below 1.60 per cent, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. The dollar index, however, edged 0.1 per cent higher against its rivals, making gold less appealing for other currency holders.