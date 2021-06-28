Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Falls To Two-Months Low, Silver Rises

Gold Price Today: Yellow metal prices were at two-months low

Yellow metal prices in India were flat due to global cues, as on the MCX, gold futures were at a two months low of Rs 46,970 per 10 grams. Demand for gold remained sluggish last week in the retail market despite the fall in its price.

Silver prices however moved up to trade at Rs 68,049 per kg.

In the international markets, yellow metal rates fell to a week's low due to a stronger dollar. Spot gold was down to $1,777 per ounce.