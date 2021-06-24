Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Falls, Silver Also Down

Gold, Silver Price Today: Yellow metal and silver rates fell on Thursday

Yellow metal prices fell on Thursday as on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold August futures were trading at Rs 46,910 per gram, falling below the Rs 47,000 levels. Even in the previous session, gold futures had finished on a sluggish note at Rs 47,072 per 10 gram.

Gold prices fell on Thursday as a stronger US dollar impacted the yellow metal's valuation in the international market.

Even silver prices were down as silver July futures traded at Rs 67,560 per kg, down from the previous close of Rs 67,932 on the MCX.

Globally, spot gold was down 0.1 per cent to $1,777.26 per ounce, and US gold futures eased 0.2 per cent to $1,779.50 per ounce.