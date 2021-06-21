Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Falls To Rs 46,728, Silver Also Slides

Gold Price Today: Yellow metal price fell by four per cent at MCX due to rupee depreciation

Gold prices fell by four per cent at MCX to Rs 46,728 per 10 grams mainly due to rupee depreciation, while silver July futures too slid by six per cent to Rs 67,598 per kg. Silver prices fell due to weak global cues on stronger dollar and heavy selling in industrial metals.

Yellow metal traded lower as spot gold prices at COMEX fell to $1764 per ounce for the week, its worst fall in the last 15 months.

Silver prices at COMEX also fell to $25.79 per ounce for the week.

Gold ETF holdings witnessed inflows as holdings at SPDR Gold Shares rose to 1,053 tonnes from 1045 tonnes for the week.