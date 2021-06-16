Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Trades Flat, Silver Shows Rise

Gold price today: Yellow metal traded flat as investors wait for US Federal Reserve meeting outcome

Gold prices showed a meagre jump on Wednesday, as on MCX, the yellow metal August futures traded at Rs 48,460 per 10 grams. On the other hand, silver showed a decent jump as its July futures were at Rs 71,475 per kg, showing a jump of Rs 227 over the previous session.

The flat trajectory of gold prices continued for the second day today as investors across the world awaited the result of the US Federal Reserve meeting.

Globally, spot gold was down at $1,861.96 per ounce, after falling to its lowest since May 17 at $1,843.99 on Monday. US gold futures meanwhile eased to $1,863.10.