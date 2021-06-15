Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Trading Flat, Silver Down

Gold Price Today: Yellow metal was sluggish while silver fell

Gold prices in India were sluggish on Tuesday as the yellow metal August futures on MCX were trading at Rs 48,543 per 10 grams, against the previous close of Rs 48,523 per 10 gram.

Silver July futures however were down by Rs 521 and were trading at Rs 71,358 per kg. In the previous session, silver futures had ended at Rs 71,879 per kg.

The meagre movement in gold prices was witnessed as investors await the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting, which is likely to give clarity on inflation.

At the international level, spot gold was also dull and traded at $1,866.15 per ounce, after it had fell to its lowest levels at $1,843.99 on Monday.