Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Slides, Silver Too Falls

Gold price today: Yellow metal slid on Thursday

A day after gold prices had shown a marginal rise, they again slid back, as on MCX the yellow metal August futures were trading at Rs 49,022 per 10 gram, down from the previous close of Rs 49,124.

Silver July futures too went down and were at Rs 71,519 per kg.

Meanwhile on COMEX, gold was trading lower at around $1890 per ounce after a minor gain in the previous session. Globally, spot gold was down at $1,885.51 per ounce. US gold futures too fell to $1,888.80 per ounce.

With the US CPI data expected to come out, both gold and silver had shown a lot of volatility on Wednesday.