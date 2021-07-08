Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Dips, Silver Rises

Gold Price Today: Yellow metal fell on MCX

Yellow metal rates in India dropped on Thursday as gold August futures were trading at Rs 47,739 per 10 gram on MCX. Silver September futures, though were trading higher at Rs 68,907 per kg, against the previous close of Rs 68,365 per kg.

At the international level, gold remained stable with minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting revealing that it is planning to taper its asset purchases this year itself.

Meanwhile spot gold was at $1,803.01 per ounce. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to move to $1,804.30 per ounce.

“COMEX gold trades marginally lower near $1797 per ounce after a 0.4 per cent gain yesterday. Gold is pressurised by firmness in the US dollar as FOMC minutes added to uncertainty about Fed's monetary tightening. Also weighing on price is continuing ETF outflows. However, supporting price is renewed virus concerns and uneven global economic recovery. Gold may remain sideways to lower as diverging monetary policy stance of Fed and other central banks may keep US dollar supported,” said Ravindra Rao, Vice President - Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities, while commenting on gold trends.