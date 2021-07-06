Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Touch Two-Week High At Rs 47,445

Gold Price Today: Yellow metal rates touched a two-week high and crossed Rs 47,000 mark

Yellow metal prices on Tuesday rose to a two-week high pushed by global rates, as on the MCX, gold August futures were trading at Rs 47,445 per 10 gram, against the previous close of Rs 47,299.

Similarly silver September futures too traded high at Rs 70,272 per kg. In the previous session, silver futures had ended at Rs 70,039 per kg.

Gold prices crossed the crucial Rs 47,000 mark owing to a subdued dollar even as investors awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's June policy meeting.

Meanwhile spot gold was steady at $1,792.34 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to $1,792.