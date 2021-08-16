Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Prices Show Rise, Silver Falls

Gold Price Today: Yellow metal prices rose on Monday while silver prices fell on MCX

Yellow metal prices rose on Monday in the domestic market as on MCX, gold October futures rose by 0.64 per cent to trade at Rs 46,940 per 10 gram mainly due to rupee depreciation.

Silver prices however fell as on the MCX, September futures slid by 2.7 per cent to touch Rs 63,238 per kg. Silver prices were hit by weak base metals and lower demand outlook.

Meanwhile at COMEX, gold prices were up and trading higher as spot yellow metal prices shot up by 0.95 per cent to reach $1780 per ounce for the week.

Spot silver prices at COMEX fell by 2.39 per cent to touch $23.75 per ounce for the week.

Gold ETF holdings witnessed outflows as holdings at SPDR Gold Shares fell to 1,022 tonnes from the previous week's 1,025 tonnes for the week. The CFTC data showed that money managers decreased their net long positions by 55,649 lots in last week.