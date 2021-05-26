Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Smashes Rs 49,000 Mark: Should You Buy?

Gold Rates Today: Domestic spot gold closed at Rs 49,195 per 10 grams on Wednesday

Gold Price In India: Gold futures were traded higher on Wednesday, May 26, showing strength and a safe-haven demand as the rally in yellow metal smashed the Rs 49,000 mark earlier today to make a four-month high. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures due for a June 4 delivery, were last seen trading higher by Rs 172 - or 0.35 per cent - at Rs 49,039, having swung between Rs 48,908 and Rs 49,220 during the session so far, compared to their previous close of Rs 48,867. Silver futures for a July 5 delivery were last down 0.35 per cent at Rs 71,891, against a previous close of Rs 72,140. (Also Read: Second Tranche Of Gold Bonds Scheme Opens On May 24: Check Issue Price )

Domestic spot gold opened at Rs 49,195 per 10 grams on Wednesday, and silver at Rs 71,866 per kilogram - both rates excluding GST, according to Mumbai-based industry body India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).



Gold Price Today: 26 May 2021: Gold Smashes Rs 49,000 Mark; Should You Buy?





Here's what analysts say:



Mr. Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services:



“The yellow metal has continued to show strength and the safe-haven demand will remain intact in general. While, DXY is struggling to extend recovery moves. MCX gold has hit the higher end of the range around 49000, further upside is possible only if prices hold on to these areas for few sessions. Else a correction towards 48000/47500 should be seen.''



Mr. Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International - an investment consulting firm.



“Gold prices have been steadily rising in the past few sessions tracking international gold futures prices. The rally in the yellow metal continued past Rs 49,000/10gm earlier today to make a four-month high. The rise in the yellow metal has been on account of the fall in US Treasury yields, softer US dollar which pushes up the gold prices.''

''The current scenario combined with the rising number of cases due to the second wave will lead to investors turning to a safe haven and help further rally in gold prices,'' added Mr Bhatt.



Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited.



''On the domestic front, MCX Gold June gave a gap up opening and is trading positive bias since morning. We may expect them to rise during the evening session and trade above 49000 levels.''

''MCX Silver July gave a gap up opening and is trading in a sideways range of 72319-72681 since morning. We may expect prices to rise in the evening session where market may trade near 73000 levels,'' added Mr Purohit.



Meanwhile, in the international markets, gold prices firmed above the key $1,900 level today, boosted by weaker U.S. Treasury yields and amid expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain a dovish monetary policy stance.



Mr. Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:



“Gold prices continue to trade higher, as it breached the physiological level of $1900 hovering around 4-1/2-month high amidst a drop in U.S. Treasury yields and a weaker dollar. The dollar index was pinned near almost a 4-1/2- month low against its rivals...Broader range on COMEX could be between $1870- 1920 and on the domestic front prices could hover in the range of Rs 48,800- 49,360.''





Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities:

“COMEX gold trades 0.4 per cent higher near $1906/oz after a 0.7 per cent gain yesterday. Gold has jumped to Jan. highs amid mixed US economic data, dovish Fed comments, weaker US dollar, choppy equities and pickup in ETF buying.''

''However, weighing on price are concerns about Indian demand and easing geopolitical tensions. Building on the gains noted in the last few weeks, gold has breached the key $1900/oz level indicating strong upward momentum however any stability in the equity market or US dollar may be enough to trigger a profit taking move,'' added Mr Rao.