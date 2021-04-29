Gold Futures Sheds Over 200 Points, Trades Below Rs 47,000 Mark

Gold Rates Today: Domestic spot gold closed at Rs 46,930 per 10 grams on Thursday

Gold Price In India: Gold futures opened at a gapped up level of Rs 47,245, up by almost 150 points from its previous closing on Thursday, April 29, however, it continued a bearish momentum and declined by more than 200 points towards the evening, giving up its Rs 47,000 mark. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures due for a June 4 delivery, were last seen trading lower by Rs 369 - or 0.78 per cent - at Rs 46,724, having swung between Rs 46,462 and Rs 47,299 during the session so far, compared to their previous close of Rs 47,093. Silver futures for a May 5 delivery were last down 0.62 per cent at Rs 67,365. (Also Read: Is Silver The New Gold?)



Domestic spot gold closed at Rs 46,930 per 10 grams on Thursday, and silver at Rs 68,460 per kilogram - both rates excluding GST, according to Mumbai-based industry body India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

''MCX Gold June gave a gap up opening and has been on a declining spree since then. It has declined more than 200 points and tested the support of 47000-46800 levels. We may expect a marginal rise from the support and test 47100- 47150 levels on the upside. This rise could act as a selling opportunity for the investors,'' said Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency and Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited.

''Gold prices rose after a brief consolidation witnessed in the previous session, bolstered by the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to maintain easy monetary policy to aid economic recovery, while a weaker dollar provided further support,'' said Mr. Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

In global markets, gold fell today giving up early gains as U.S. Treasury yields rose ahead of the U.S. economic data, while persistent supply concerns pushed palladium to an all-time peak. ''Global gold demand in the first quarter dropped from a year ago on the back of a more than 70 per cent year-on-year decline in gold investments, according to a report from the World Gold Council released Thursday,'' said Mr Purohit.



What analysts say:

“COMEX gold trades about 0.8 per cent higher near $1788/oz after a 0.3 per cent decline yesterday. Gold has edged up as the US dollar index slumped to one-month low on back of Fed's decision to maintain its accommodative stance despite improving outlook for the US economy. Also supporting gold is hopes of additional stimulus measures by the Biden administration,'' said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

''However, weighing on price is weaker investor buying and concerns about Indian demand. Gold may remain choppy reflecting trend in US dollar as market players counter Fed's dovish stance against improving economic outlook,'' added Mr Rao.