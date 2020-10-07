Gold Price Today: Domestic Gold Futures Inch Higher To Rs 50,895 As Dollar Eases

Gold, Silver Price In India: Domestic gold futures registered mild gains on Tuesday tracking global rates amid weakness in the US dollar. Multi Commodity Exchange's gold contract - expiring December 4 - climbed up as much as 0.62 per cent higher at Rs 50,940, recovering early losses. The MCX contract ended the session Rs 269 - or 0.53 per cent - higher at Rs 50,895. In the international market, gold held steady on Tuesday as a weaker dollar countered improved appetite for riskier assets after US President Donald Trump left the hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19. (Also Read: Is Silver The New Gold?)
Spot gold rose as much as 0.30 per cent to $1,925.80 per ounce during Tuesday's session.
Global stock markets neared a more than two-week high after Mr Trump returned to the White House, and on expectations of new coronavirus economic relief measures in the United States.
Gold, seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has risen 26 per cent this year supported by massive government and central bank stimulus worldwide.
The dollar index - which gauges the greenback against six currencies - was last seen trading 0.11 per cent lower, having declined as much as 0.19 per cent earlier.
#Gold and #Silver Closing #Rates for 06/10/2020#IBJApic.twitter.com/pM71ORKjih— IBJA (@IBJA1919) October 6, 2020
Back home, spot gold settled at Rs 51,044 per 10 grams on Tuesday, and silver at Rs 61,112 per kilogram, excluding GST, according to Mumbai-based industry body India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). (Also Read: Gold "Dream Run" May Continue: Analysts)
Gold has been one of the most consistent gainers through the six months of coronavirus pandemic-led turmoil in financial markets.
What Analysts Say
"Gold's recent rally has largely been on back of weakness in the US dollar. The dollar index slumped to a two-week low yesterday on reduced safe haven buying amid gains in the US equity market," Ravindra Rao, VP-head commodity research at Kotak Securities.
"With general focus on the US economy and persisting challenges, the US dollar is likely to remain under pressure hence we maintain a buy on dips view," he added.