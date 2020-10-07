Gold Price Today: Domestic Gold Futures Inch Higher To Rs 50,895 As Dollar Eases

Gold Price Today: The yellow metal is often seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement

Gold, Silver Price In India: Domestic gold futures registered mild gains on Tuesday tracking global rates amid weakness in the US dollar. Multi Commodity Exchange's gold contract - expiring December 4 - climbed up as much as 0.62 per cent higher at Rs 50,940, recovering early losses. The MCX contract ended the session Rs 269 - or 0.53 per cent - higher at Rs 50,895. In the international market, gold held steady on Tuesday as a weaker dollar countered improved appetite for riskier assets after US President Donald Trump left the hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19. (Also Read: Is Silver The New Gold?)

Spot gold rose as much as 0.30 per cent to $1,925.80 per ounce during Tuesday's session.

Global stock markets neared a more than two-week high after Mr Trump returned to the White House, and on expectations of new coronavirus economic relief measures in the United States.

Gold, seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has risen 26 per cent this year supported by massive government and central bank stimulus worldwide.

The dollar index - which gauges the greenback against six currencies - was last seen trading 0.11 per cent lower, having declined as much as 0.19 per cent earlier.

Back home, spot gold settled at Rs 51,044 per 10 grams on Tuesday, and silver at Rs 61,112 per kilogram, excluding GST, according to Mumbai-based industry body India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). (Also Read: Gold "Dream Run" May Continue: Analysts)

Gold has been one of the most consistent gainers through the six months of coronavirus pandemic-led turmoil in financial markets.

What Analysts Say

"Gold's recent rally has largely been on back of weakness in the US dollar. The dollar index slumped to a two-week low yesterday on reduced safe haven buying amid gains in the US equity market," Ravindra Rao, VP-head commodity research at Kotak Securities.

"With general focus on the US economy and persisting challenges, the US dollar is likely to remain under pressure hence we maintain a buy on dips view," he added.