Gold Price Today: Domestic Gold Futures Top Rs 50,800 Mark Amid Safe-Haven Buying

Gold Rate Today: Spot rate settled at Rs 51,023 per 10 grams, according to industry body IBJA

Gold Price In India: Domestic gold futures recovered initial losses to push higher on Monday despite gains in equities tracking global markets as investors weighed the prospect of a COVID-19 vaccine and recovery from the damage caused by the pandemic. MCX gold futures (due for a December 4 expiry) gained by as much as Rs 393 (0.78 per cent) to Rs 50,940 during the session, before settling at Rs 50,811 for the day. MCX silver futures also rose, ending up 1.83 per cent at Rs 62,802, having risen to as high as Rs 63,280 during the session. (Also Read: Is Silver The New Gold?)

Global benchmark Comex gold futures jumped to $1,923.40 per ounce on Monday, and silver touched the $25.12 per ounce mark.

The rupee ended nearly unchanged at 73.36 against the US dollar, despite weakness in the greenback overseas. The dollar index - which gauges the US currency against six peers - was last seen trading 0.41 per cent lower. (Also Read: Gold "Dream Run" May Continue: Analysts)

Gold - often considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement - has climbed 25 per cent so far this year amid unprecedented levels of global stimulus to ease the economic blow from the pandemic.

Domestic spot gold closed at Rs 51,023 per 10 grams on Monday, and silver at Rs 62,540 per kilogram, excluding GST, according to Mumbai-based industry body India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

What Analysts Say

"Gold has turned rangebound awaiting more clarity on US stimulus. Support from safe-haven buying amid increasing global uncertainty is offset by recent gains in the US dollar and ETF (exchange traded fund) outflows," said Ravindra Rao, VP-head commodity research, Kotak Securities.

"Gold may continue to trade in $1,930-1,880 range unless there are fresh triggers, however general bias is on the upside owing to rising virus cases and uneven economic recovery."