Gold Price Today: Gold Futures Edge Higher To Touch Rs 46,100 Mark Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Gold prices are not far from their all-time high of Rs47,327per 10 grams registered this month

Gold Price In India: Domestic gold futures edged higher on Wednesday to touch the Rs 46,100 per 10 grams mark tracking global rates amid a weakening dollar. MCX gold futures climbed by as much as Rs 81 per 10 grams - or 0.18 per cent - to Rs 46,147 per 10 grams, compared to their previous close of Rs 46,066 per 10 grams. At 11:05 am, the gold futures contract (delivery on June 5) was up by Rs 43 per 10 grams - or 0.09 per cent - at Rs 46,109 per 10 grams. Gold prices are less than 3 per cent off their all-time high of Rs 47,327 per 10 grams registered this month, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has boosted its appeal as a safe haven. (Track Gold Prices In India Here)

Gold jewellery prices vary in different parts of India - the second largest consumer of the precious metal - due to factors such as excise duty, state taxes and making charges.

In the international market, gold prices inched higher as the dollar weakened amid plans to ease major economies out of coronavirus lockdowns, while investors awaited any forward guidance from the Federal Reserve's policy statement due later in the day.

Spot gold was last seen trading 0.1 per cent higher at $1,708.53 per ounce.

The dollar index - which gauges the greenback's strength against six peers overseas - dipped as much as 0.24 per cent on Wednesday, and was last seen trading 0.20 per cent lower.

Domestic stock markets rose more than 1 per cent amid cautious gains in Asian peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 1.06 per cent - or 341.9 points - to 32,456.42 in the first half of the session, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark climbed to as high as 9,480.65, after starting the day at 9,408.60 as against its previous close of 9,380.90.

Last month, commodity exchanges cut down trading hours, in a shift from the practice of allowing trading till midnight, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The trading now begins at 9 am and ends at 5 pm, instead of 11:50 pm earlier.

Gold Price: What Analysts Say On Current Gold Rate

“Today gold is trading near $1720/oz in the early trade, the range the yellow metal has been in for past few sessions. Although gold has benefitted from correction in the US dollar index, improving coronavirus-related situation has capped the gains,” said Ravindra Rao, VP-head commodity research at Kotak Securities.

"ETF (exchange traded fund) investors have also moved to sidelines awaiting fresh cues from the Fed's (US central bank) two day meeting that will end today. US GDP data due today will also be closely monitored by the traders. Gold is expected to remain in a narrow range unless there is any surprise announcement by Fed or worse than expected GDP growth estimate,” he added.