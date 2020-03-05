Gold Futures Recover Most Of Day's Losses Amid Cautious Gains In Equities

Gold jewellery prices vary in different parts of India due to factors such as taxes and making charges

Gold prices were nearly unchanged on Thursday amid a subdued trend in equity markets sharp following a further rise in coronavirus cases around the globe. MCX gold futures declined by Rs 326 per 10 grams - or 0.75 per cent - from their previous close to hit Rs 43,243 per 10 grams at the weakest level recorded during the session before recovering most of those losses. However, gold prices recovered most of those losses in evening. At 4:55 pm, the gold futures contract (delivery on April 3) traded lower by 34.00 (0.08 per cent) at Rs 43,535.00 per 10 grams, compared with its previous close of Rs 43,569 per 10 grams.

Analysts said gains in equity markets following sharp losses in past few sessions amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic offset gold's appeal as a safe haven.

According to Mumbai-based industry body IBJA or India Bullion and Jewellers Association, the indicative selling price of gold jewellery stood at Rs 43,160 per 10 grams (excluding GST) in the first half of the day.

Gold jewellery prices vary in different parts of India - the second largest consumer of the precious metal - due to factors such as excise duty, state taxes and making charges.

Domestic equity markets jumped more than 1 per cent on Thursday before benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty gave up nearly all of the day's gains. Investors remained on the back foot in gauging the severity and economic implications of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, say analysts.

What Analysts Say On Current Gold Rate

Analysts say gold rates may pick up in the near term due to fears the coronavirus outbreak may hamper world economy.

“COMEX gold traded weaker near $1640/oz weighed down by strength in equity markets and some stability in the US dollar index. However, increasing number of coronavirus cases and central bank measures to support economies from the impact of the pandemic supported prices," said Ravindra Rao, VP-head commodity research at Kotak Securities.

The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday the global spread had crushed hopes for stronger growth this year, while a Fed report showed there were signs the epidemic had begun to weigh on business sentiment in the United States.

"Mixed factors may keep gold in a range but overall bias may be on the upside due to increased expectations that other central banks may also act soon,” Mr Rao added.