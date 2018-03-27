Gold Price Slips From Near 6-Week High Stock markets jumped in response to reports the US and China were negotiating to avert a trade war and this dented the appeal of gold.

US gold futures for April delivery fell 0.8% to $1,343.90 per ounce London: Gold slipped on Tuesday as risk appetite revived in global financial markets, lifting equities, but the precious metal was not far off a six-week high hit overnight as investors remained concerned about geo-political tensions.



Stock markets jumped in response to reports the United States and China were negotiating to avert a trade war and this dented the appeal of gold, seen as a safe haven.



The dollar edged up versus a currency basket - making dollar priced gold costlier for non-US investors - though it was not far off a five week low hit earlier as returning risk appetite dented investor appetite for the US currency.



"There's going to be a few months of talks before uncertainty around global trade situation can be erased, and in the meantime gold will at times benefit," said Simona Gambarini, commodities economist at Capital Economics.



"In the short term we definitely see gains (for gold)."



Spot gold was down 0.6 per cent at $1,344.11 per ounce at 1204 GMT (5:34 pm in India), after touching $1,356.66 earlier in the session, its highest since February 16.



US gold futures for April delivery fell 0.8 per cent to $1,343.90 per ounce.



Underpinning gold, Moscow said on Tuesday it would respond harshly to a US decision to expel 60 Russian diplomats over a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain, but was still open to strategic stability talks with Washington.



"If the political crisis (between Russia and the West) worsens, gold should remain in good demand, especially as there is also the risk of a trade war. The trade dispute is taking a backseat for the time being today, however," Commerzbank said in a note.



Investors were shaken last week after US President Donald Trump moved to impose tariffs on Chinese goods, sparking fears of a trade war between the world's two largest economies.



China's net gold imports via main conduit Hong Kong plunged 35.5 per cent in February from the previous month, data showed on Tuesday.



Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.38 per cent to 847.30 tonnes on Monday from 850.54 tonnes on Friday.



In other precious metals, spot silver was down 0.3 per cent at $16.59 per ounce after hitting a near 3-week high of $16.80 earlier in the session.



Platinum was up 0.2 per cent at $950.40 per ounce, while palladium was 0.2 per cent higher at $974.10. © Thomson Reuters 2018



