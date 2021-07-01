Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal And Silver Rates Rise

Gold Price Today: Yellow metal and silver rates edged up

Gold futures on MCX edged up at Rs 46,990 per 10 gram on Thursday. Silver futures also gained and rose by Rs 408, to reach Rs 69,482 per kg.

The spot gold prices however were at Rs 46,730, lower than Wednesday's rate of Rs 46,740.

At the same time though global gold prices stood higher at $1775.5.

Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.24% to reach $26.2 per Troy ounce.

Additionally, platinum fell by 0.19 per cent to $1075.5 per Troy ounce.

Earlier, gold and silver showed extreme volatility on June 30 to recover from their lows. Both metals settled on a positive note in the international market as well as the domestic market.