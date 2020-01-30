India's Gold Demand Down 9% In 2019, Mandatory Hallmarking A Positive Step: World Gold Council

In total, 15 central banks increased their gold reserves by at least one tonne in 2019

India's gold demand was down 9 per cent in 2019 at 690 tonnes primarily owing to the sharp surge in prices, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Thursday. However, India's demand for the yellow metal is expected to rebound in 2020, it said, pegging the demand in the range of 700-800 tonnes in 2020 from 690 tonnes in 2019.

"Looking ahead, 2020, we expect policy-led and industry-led initiatives to bring a marked shift in making the industry more transparent and organised," said Somasundaram PR, managing director, India, World Gold Council.

He added that the government already made hallmarking mandatory on January 15, 2020 with a transition period of one year for the trade to sell or change its existing non-hallmarked inventory.

"This is an overdue reform and a positive step towards making the Indian gold more trustworthy. These and other changes to follow are significantly positive for the long-term sustainability of demand, especially for the compliant and organised," he added.

However, the report said that short-term challenges remain as large sections of the industry compete on low margins and fear tax uncertainty, leaving little incentive for long term investments and modern trade practices.

Globally, the WGC said that gold demand fell 1 per cent in 2019 as a huge rise in investment flows into ETFs and similar products was matched by the price-driven slump in consumer demand.

Besides, the central bank net purchases in 2019 were remarkable, the report said. The annual total of 650.3 tonne is the second highest level of annual purchases for 50 years.

In total, 15 central banks increased their gold reserves by at least one tonne in 2019.

Demand was exclusive to emerging market central banks looking to bolster and diversify their overall reserve, the WGC said.