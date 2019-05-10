Gold Prices Gain For Third Straight Day: 5 Things To Know

However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs 26,400 per eight grams

Gold prices were almost flat at Rs 32,900 per 10 grams in the bullion market on Friday, reported news agency Press Trust of India quoting the All India Sarafa Association. Meanwhile, silver rose by Rs 380 to Rs 38,600 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units. Gold prices rose slightly by Rs 10 on rise in domestic demand, said the report citing traders. Positive trend overseas also aided the gain in the precious metal. The yellow metal on Thursday had gained by Rs 40 to Rs 32,890 per 10 grams.

Here are five things to know about gold and silver prices today:

1. Globally, gold prices held firm on Friday, drawing support from increased trade tensions after US President Donald Trump's tariff increase on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods took effect, putting the bullion on track for a weekly gain, reported news agency Reuters.

2. Spot gold was steady at $1,284 per ounce in intraday trade and is up about 0.4 per cent for the week. US gold futures were also firm at $1,285 an ounce.

3. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purities advanced by Rs 10 each to Rs 32,900 and Rs 34,730 per 10 grams, respectively.

4. However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs 26,400 per eight grams.

5. Silver ready surged by Rs 380 to Rs 38,600 per kg, while weekly-based delivery dropped by Rs 105 to Rs 37,340 per kg. On the other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs 79,000 for buying and Rs 80,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

