Gold Prices Extend Losses To Fourth Day In A Row: Five Things To Know

Extending its downward trend for a fourth consecutive day, the price of gold on Friday fell by Rs 150 per 10 grams in Delhi to Rs 32,470 per 10 grams, reported news agency Press Trust of India quoting the All India Sarafa Association. Tepid demand from jewellers amid a subdued trend overseas led to the decline in gold prices. Silver prices, however, remained steady at Rs 37,700 per kilogram. (Also read: All you need to know about State Bank of India Gold Deposit Scheme)

Here are five things to know about gold and silver prices today:

1. International gold prices remained steady as the market awaited US non-farm payrolls data. However, gold rates were headed for their biggest weekly decline since the end of March as the dollar gained after the US central bank doused expectations of a near-term rate cut, reported news agency Reuters.

2. Spot gold was steady at $1,270.29 per ounce in intrday trade. In the previous session, the price of gold had dropped to $1,265.85, its lowest since the end of December. US gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to $1,271.30 an ounce.

3. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity declined by Rs 150 each to Rs 32,470 and Rs 32,300 per 10 grams, respectively. In the past three trading sessions, gold prices had declined by Rs 380 per 10 grams.

4. However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs 26,400 per eight grams.

5. Silver ready remained steady at Rs 37,700 per kilogram while weekly-based delivery moved lower by Rs 66 to Rs 36,308 per kilogram. On the other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs 78,000 for buying and Rs 79,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

