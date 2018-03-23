Gold Jumps To A Month High As Markets Spooked After Donald Trump Imposes Import Tariffs

As global markets fell, investors scrambled for safe havens such as gold

Gold prices in the international markets zoomed to a one-month high on Friday as the threat of a global trade war sent investors scrambling for safe assets. The United States President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Thursday that could impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of imports from China, prompting Beijing to urge the United States to "pull back from the brink". The tariffs have a 30-day consultation period, leaving room for compromise, but investors fear a trade war could develop with potentially dire consequences for global growth.

Global markets were further rattled by Trump's appointment of John Bolton as National Security Advisor. Bolton has previously advocated using military force against North Korea and Iran.

Adding to the turmoil, Trump also threatened to veto the $1.3 trillion spending bill passed by Congress, raising the spectre of a government shutdown.

World stock markets, the U.S. dollar and U.S. bond yields were all lower.

"Risk aversion is currently the name of the game in financial markets," said Peter Fertig, analyst at Quantitative Commodity Research. "Markets are looking for safe havens."

Gold is traditionally seen as a safe place to park assets in times of uncertainty.

Dollar-denominated bullion is also helped by a weaker U.S. currency and by lower bond yields, which make non-yielding gold more attractive to investors.

Spot gold was up 1.4 percent at $1,347.53 an ounce by 1417 GMT, having hit its highest since Feb. 19 at $1,350.10.

U.S. gold futures for April delivery gained 1.5 percent to $1,347.20.

Gold prices had risen strongly this week after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave guidance on the pace of interest rate rises that was less aggressive than some investors had expected.

Higher interest rates push up bond yields and tend to strengthen the dollar, so a slower pace of increases to interest rates is good for gold prices.

Gold was up 2.5 percent on the week, the biggest weekly gain since September last year.

"The market is now looking once again to the key area of $1,360-$1,370, the maximum reached by gold in the past four years," said ActivTrades analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa.

In other precious metals, silver rose 1.4 percent to $16.59 an ounce, up 1.8 percent this week.

Platinum gained 0.4 percent to $950.50 and was set for a weekly gain of 1 percent.

Platinum's discount to gold on Friday hit its highest since Reuters data began in 1985. Platinum was $387 an ounce cheaper than gold, having traded at an average premium of $151 an ounce over the past 30 years.

Palladium firmed by 0.1 percent to $980.72.

© Thomson Reuters 2018