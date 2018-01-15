Gold Jumps Rs 200 On Wedding Buzz, Global Cues

Globally, gold rose 0.42 per cent to $1,343 an ounce and silver by 0.90 per cent to $17.36 an ounce in Singapore on Monday. Besides, a pick-up in buying by local jewellers to meet wedding season demand at domestic spot market also supported the uptick, they said. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity rallied by Rs 200 each to Rs 30,950 and Rs 30,800 per 10 gram, respectively. The precious metal had gained Rs 275 in the previous three days. Sovereign too gained Rs 50 to trade at Rs 24,750 per piece of eight gram.
Silver ready prices also went up by Rs 300 to Rs 40,200 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 460 to Rs 39,580 per kg. Silver coins however remained unaltered at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)