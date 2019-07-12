Sovereign Gold Bond 2019-20-Series-II Open For Subscription Till Today: Issue Price, Maturity And More

For the current subscription, the price of one gram gold has been kept at Rs 3,443.

The second series (Series II) of Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme 2019-20 is open for subscription till today, according to a press release issued by Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme comprises of government securities denominated in grams of gold. Investors are required to pay the issue price in cash, and the bonds are redeemed in cash on maturity. For the current subscription, the price of one gram gold has been kept at Rs 3,443. RBI is offering a discount of Rs 50 per gram on the original value to those investors applying online. The settlement date of the same is June 16.

On May 30, the RBI announced calendar for issuance of SGB for the first half of the current financial year. The bonds will be issued every month from June 2019 to September 2019, the RBI said in the statement.

Here's the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme calendar of issuance for current financial year:

Tranche Date of Subscription Date of Issuance 2019-20 Series I June 03-07, 2019 (Completed) 11-Jun-19 2019-20 Series II July 08–12, 2019 16-Jul-19 2019-20 Series III August 05-09, 2019 14-Aug-19 2019-20 Series IV September 09-13, 2019 17-Sep-19

Here are key things to know about Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme:

Issuance and sales channel

The sovereign gold bond scheme was launched in November 2015 with an objective to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings, used for purchase of gold, into financial savings. It is issued by Reserve Bank India on behalf of the Government of India and is sold through scheduled commercial banks (except small finance banks and payment banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges viz., National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), according to RBI's website- rbi.org.in.

Eligibility and Tenor

The Sovereign Gold Bond is restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs (Hindu Undivided Families), trusts, universities and charitable institutions. The tenor of the bond is for a period of 8 years with exit option after fifth year to be exercised on the interest payment dates.

Minimum/Maximum size

The minimum permissible investment in case of SGB is 1 gram of gold.The maximum limit of the subscription is 4 kg for individual, 4 kg for HUF and 20 kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March) notified by the government from time to time, according to RBI's website.

Issue Price

The price of bond is fixed in Indian rupees on the basis of simple average of closing price of gold of 999 purity, published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited for the last 3 working days of the week preceding the subscription period. These bonds are tradable on stock exchanges within a fortnight of the issuance on a date as notified by the RBI.

