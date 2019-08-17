How To Invest In Sovereign Gold Bonds? Other Details Here

SGB is issued by Reserve Bank India on behalf of Government of India.

Sovereign gold bond (SGB) scheme, a government-run scheme, allows gold investments in non-physical form. The Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme comprises government securities denominated in gold wherein investors are required to pay the issue price in cash. The bonds are redeemed in cash on maturity. SGB was launched in November 2015 with an objective to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings, used for purchase of gold, into financial savings, according to Reserve Bank of India website - rbi.org.in.