Profit
Home | Commodities

Gold Imports In October Drop 33% On Weak Festive Demand: Report

In value terms, the October imports were at $1.84 billion, slightly higher than last year's $1.76 billion, the report said.

Commodities | | Updated: November 04, 2019 12:55 IST
India imported 38 tonnes of gold in October, the report said.


Country's gold imports fell for a fourth straight month in October from a year ago as near record-high prices dampened buying during key festivals in the world's second-biggest consumer of the metal, a government source said on Monday.

India imported 38 tonnes of gold in October, down 33 per cent from 57 tonnes a year ago, the source said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

