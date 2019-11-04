Gold Imports In October Drop 33% On Weak Festive Demand: Report

India imported 38 tonnes of gold in October, the report said.

Country's gold imports fell for a fourth straight month in October from a year ago as near record-high prices dampened buying during key festivals in the world's second-biggest consumer of the metal, a government source said on Monday.

India imported 38 tonnes of gold in October, down 33 per cent from 57 tonnes a year ago, the source said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

In value terms, the October imports were at $1.84 billion, slightly higher than last year's $1.76 billion, he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.