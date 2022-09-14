Gold Futures Fall On Low Demand

Globally, gold was trading 0.46 per cent lower at USD 1,709.50 per ounce in New York.

Gold prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 126 to Rs 50,012 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded lower by Rs 126 or 0.25 per cent at Rs 50,012 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 9,974 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to the trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold was trading 0.46 per cent lower at USD 1,709.50 per ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)