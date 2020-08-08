Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 To Open For Last 5 Days On These Dates

Gold Bond Scheme: The bonds can be purchased from post offices and stock exchanges

Sovereign Gold Bond 2020-21 Scheme: Subscription under the fifth tranche of the government's Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2020-21 programme ended on Friday. The subscription window will open once again, for a period of five days, from August 31 to September 4. This will be the sixth and last instalment of Sovereign Gold Bonds in the current financial year. Issued by the Reserve Bank of India, the value of these bonds is linked to the market price of gold. The gold bonds provide benefits such as an additional annual return of 2.5 per cent and a discount on online subscription. (Track Current Gold Rates Here)

Launched in 2015, the Sovereign Gold Bond and Gold Monetisation schemes are aimed at curbing gold imports for the country, which is the world's second largest consumer of the yellow metal.

Who Can Buy Gold Bonds

Resident individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), trusts, universities and charitable institutions can park their funds in gold bonds, subject to investment limits.

Where To Buy Gold Bonds

Eligible entities can purchase the gold bonds from designated post offices, stock exchanges BSE and NSE, and the Stock Holding Corporation.

Investment Limit

A minimum of one gram and a maximum of four kilograms of gold can be acquired by eligible individuals and HUFs in a financial year. Trusts and similar entities can purchase up to 20 kilograms in a financial year.

Discount

A discount of Rs 50 per gram is available for online subscribers, aimed at promoting digital payments.

Issue Price

For each tranche of the gold bond scheme, the issue price is calculated based on an average of jewellery rates provided by Mumbai-based industry body IBJA. For example, an issue price of Rs 5,334 per gram was applicable to the fifth instalment of gold bonds, subscription for which ended on August 7.

Typically, gold shares an inverse relationship with equities, and the safe-haven appeal of the precious metal rises with any sign of increased risk in equities.