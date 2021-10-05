Gokaldas Exports Shares Locked In Upper Circuit For 2nd Straight Session

Shares of the Bengaluru-based garment exporter - Gokaldas Exports - were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit at Rs 219 for second straight session on Tuesday after the company informed exchanges on Monday that its board will meet on October 7 to consider and approve issue price, including a discount, for the equity shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers.

Gokaldas Exports' board at its meeting held on August 24, 2021, and the special resolution passed by the members of the company on September 17, 2021, the Fund Raise Committee of the Board has, at its meeting held on October 4, 2021 authorised and declared the opening of the issue on Monday.

Gokaldas Exports shares have so far this year advanced over 150 per cent to hit high of Rs 224, massively outperforming the Sensex which has gained 25 per cent.

As of 2:02 pm, Gokaldas Exports shares were up 3.32 per cent at Rs 221.