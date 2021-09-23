Godrej Properties Touches 52-Week High On Record Sales At Noida Project

DLF, Oberoi Realty, Sunteck Realty and Phoenix Mills zoomed 1-5 per cent each on BSE

Godrej Properties shares touched 52-week highs of Rs 2,120 in a strong market on Thursday after the company achieved record sales at its Godrej Woods project located in Noida. The company sold as many as 340 homes totalling an area of more than half a million square feet on the first day of the launch of second phase of Godrej Woods, garnering Rs 575 crore.

The other realty stocks are also trading strong, with DLF, Oberoi Realty, Sunteck Realty, Phoenix Mills and Indiabulls Real Estate zooming 1-5 per cent each on the BSE.

The Nifty Realty index has gained a whopping 16 per cent in the past two trading sessions, with Godrej Properties,

At 12:20 pm, Godrej Properties shares are trading at 2090, higher by 1.18 per cent, on the BSE. The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are trading with gains of more gthan 1 per cent at the time.