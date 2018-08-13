Godrej Group's Smitha V Crishna Tops Ranking Of Country's Wealthiest Women

Smitha V Crishna owns one fifth of the Godrej Group alongside her brothers.

Godrej Group's Smitha V Crishna, with a fortune of Rs 37,570 crore, is the wealthiest woman in India, a list released by Kotak Wealth Management and Hurun report India said. Crishna is followed by Roshni Nadar (net worth Rs 30,200 crore) of HCL, Indu Jain (net worth of Rs 26,240 crore) of Bennett Coleman and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (net worth of Rs 24,790 crore) of Biocon. Smitha V Crishna is the third-generation heir of the Godrej empire. Crishna owns one fifth of the Godrej Group alongside her brothers.

In 2014, she made news with the purchase of the bungalow belonging to the late atomic physicist, Dr Homi J Bhabha for Rs 371 crore. The price tag of Rs 372 crore, plus the legacy attached to the property made it one of the most spoken of real estate deals in the city.

Kotak Wealth Management, a division of Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak), and Hurun Report India collectively released this 'Kotak Wealth Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women 2018' which is a compilation of the wealthiest women in India. The 'Leading Wealthy Women 2018 ' list has been compiled on the basis of net worth of women as on June 30, 2018. The average wealth of the women in the list is about Rs 4,000 crore. The threshold for this ranking is above Rs 1,000 crore, the report said.

According to the list, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Biocon , is the wealthiest self-made woman entrepreneur on the list. Shradha Agarwal, Outcome Health is the youngest self-made wealthiest woman on the list. The pharmaceutical sector dominates the list with 22 per cent share, followed by software and services and food and beverages with a share of 12 per cent and 8 per cent respectively.

50 per cent of the richest women in India belong to metro cities like Mumbai and Delhi, followed by Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam, Noida and Pune, the report said.